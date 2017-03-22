East Valley choir joined Eric Church on stage during Spokane concert - Wed, 22 Mar 2017 PST
Andrea LaPlante wasn't sure who the invitation came from, but the request for her East Valley choir to perform at the Spokane Arena got her attention. "I'll be honest - I opened the email and I had to ask my kids who Eric Church was," the choir director said.
