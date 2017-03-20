Driver charged with vehicular assault after Stevens County crash
Two people were airlifted to Sacred Heart in Spokane after a one car crash on Highway 291 in Stevens County, about 15 miles north of Spokane. Washington State Patrol reports 66-year-old Robert L Tilley of Nine Mile Falls was driving his 2015 Chevrolet Camaro northbound on Highway 291 when he attempted to pass multiple vehicle in a no passing zone in a curve.
