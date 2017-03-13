Dr. Richard Stacey, the Spokane doctor who shut down the city after...

Dr. Richard Stacey, a long-time Rockwood Clinic physician and civic volunteer, died Sunday at age 80. When volcanic ash blanketed Spokane after Mount St. Helens' 1980 eruption, Dr. Richard Stacey worried about the long-term effect on people's lungs. Stacey was president of the Spokane County Medical Society at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.