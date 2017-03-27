Don Nachbaur and Spokane Chiefs part ...

Don Nachbaur and Spokane Chiefs part ways

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

"Don is one of the winningest coaches in WHL and Chiefs history," said Chiefs' General Manager Scott Carter. "We'd like to thank him for his time in Spokane and wish him all the best for the future."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07) Mar 27 Tracey 78
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) Mar 26 Porch Honkey 37
News Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr... Mar 26 Buried Valor 7
Is the FtRA a real gang ? (Mar '16) Mar 17 Hobo man 3
skype (May '14) Mar 10 Michelle 2
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Mar 4 Mjs4799 39
Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09) Mar 3 esjaw56 31
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Spokane County was issued at March 30 at 9:39PM PDT

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,414 • Total comments across all topics: 279,938,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC