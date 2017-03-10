Devonn Brown catches 4 touchdowns in Spokane Empire's rout of Colorado Crush - Fri, 17 Mar 2017 PST
Charles Dowdell threw for 200 yards with seven touchdowns, Devonn Brown was on the receiving end of four of them, and the Spokane Empire crushed the Colorado Crush 70-37 on Friday in Indoor Football League action. Spokane trailed early - the Crush scored on their first possession on an Erick Brundidge 7-yard pass from Sean Goldridch.
