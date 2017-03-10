Devonn Brown catches 4 touchdowns in ...

Devonn Brown catches 4 touchdowns in Spokane Empire's rout of Colorado Crush - Fri, 17 Mar 2017 PST

Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Charles Dowdell threw for 200 yards with seven touchdowns, Devonn Brown was on the receiving end of four of them, and the Spokane Empire crushed the Colorado Crush 70-37 on Friday in Indoor Football League action. Spokane trailed early - the Crush scored on their first possession on an Erick Brundidge 7-yard pass from Sean Goldridch.

