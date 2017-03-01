Continue reading this blog post
River City has taken home another award from the United States Beer Tasting Championship . An orange-anise version of the winter seasonal Midnight Marmot Imperial Stout won the spice beer category in the Northwest/Pacific region of the competition's winter 2017 judging .
