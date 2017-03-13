Comedian, impersonator Pablo Francisco to try out new material in Spokane - Thu, 16 Mar 2017 PST
Comedian Pablo Francisco performs Sunday night at the Spokane Comedy Club, in advance of a new hourlong special. In the span of just a few minutes, the improv-trained comedian and impersonator jumps from the persona of actors Mark Wahlberg and Michael J. Fox, to President Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders and perhaps one of his most iconic impressions, that of movie trailer voiceover artist Don LaFontaine, whom he met while performing on colleague Frank Caliendo's TBS short-lived sketch show .
