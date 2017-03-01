City settles with family of woman run over by wastewater truck for $250,000 - Wed, 01 Mar 2017 PST

Susan Tyler-Babkirk, Women's Hearth program director, stands with a front window where the artwork of Stephanie Meier is displayed on the inside glass, March, 4, 2015, in downtown Spokane, Wash. The family of a homeless woman struck and killed by a city wastewater truck while sleeping on the side of the road on a snowy morning in March 2015 will receive a $250,000 settlement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.