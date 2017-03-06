City rerouting Spokane Falls traffic onto Lincoln Street for two-year ...
Lincoln Street between Spokane Falls Boulevard and Main Avenue has been closed temporarily while the city readies it for a two-year detour route next to the Downtown Library. Work is expected to start in April on a new stormwater collection tank on the north side of Spokane Falls Boulevard near the library and to the west of City Hall and River Park Square.
