City approves new skywalk for former downtown Spokane Macy's - Thu, 09 Mar 2017 PST
A new skywalk across Howard Street between the former Macy's building and the Bennett Block will be built with a gentle slope about 100 feet north of the skywalk's former location. The Spokane city hearing examiner this week approved the new skywalk to connect a mezzanine level in the former Macy's building with the second floor of the Bennett Block building to the east across Howard Street.
