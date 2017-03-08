Christmas lights linger in Spokane
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The man accused of shooting a Coeur d'Alene pastor six times in the back in a church parking lot last year is headed back to jail following a mental health evaluation. Kyle Odom was involuntarily committed to a state hospital for the evaluation in December, but following an order put in on Tuesday, Odom is being moved from the hospital and likely placed back in the Kootenai County Jail.
