Burn scar leads to flooding in small ...

Burn scar leads to flooding in small town of Hunters

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Rapidly melting snow in the area of the 2015 Carpenter Road wildfire burn scar has left the small town of Hunters, Washington, experiencing a large amount of water flowing down through the town. Fire Chief Rick Anderson reports that upstream, the old Hunters Dam site has filled up completely and is running out of the upper overflow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype (May '14) Mar 10 Michelle 2
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Mar 4 Mjs4799 39
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) Mar 4 Harrisson 35
News Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr... Mar 4 Harrisson 6
Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09) Mar 3 esjaw56 31
Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11) Mar 3 Mel 11
Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble Mar 3 shrtwvlstnr 1
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Spokane County was issued at March 16 at 12:39PM PDT

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,767 • Total comments across all topics: 279,595,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC