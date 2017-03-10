Bloomsday 2017: What's new this year?
The 41st Bloomsday takes place on May 7, 2017 and on Tuesday, race organizers outlined what's new for runners this year. 1.) Construction Challenges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Dolezal, former NAACP leader who claimed...
|14 hr
|astlawrence
|7
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal says she can...
|Tue
|Frogface Kate
|13
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Feb 27
|T-BOS
|33
|Ex-NAACP leader Dolezal, who allegedly passed f...
|Feb 26
|transgroid hustle
|5
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb 21
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|need a it consultant?
|Feb 13
|cyber scout
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC