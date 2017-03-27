At courthouse rally, family and friends demand answers in deaths of...
About 30 people gathered outside the Spokane County courthouse Monday afternoon, demanding answers for the deaths of two women who are believed to have been killed by the same man, KHQ reported . Detectives have linked Robert G. Davis, a 47-year-old felon with a violent past, to both the 2010 disappearance of Heather Higgins and the 2012 killing of Kala Williams.
