Arson charges in Tekoa house fire land three in jail - Tue, 07 Mar 2017 PST

One woman and two men are in custody on allegations she paid them to burn down her residence in Tekoa, Washington. Diane R. Galler, 51, Darien M. Rhoads, 21, and Raymond C. Rhoads, 24, all of Spokane, each face a felony charge of first-degree arson, according to documents filed in Whitman County Superior Court.

