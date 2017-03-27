Area roundup: CC Spokane splits with Wenatchee Valley in doubleheader - Thu, 30 Mar 2017 PST
Isaac Wersland went 2 for 5 with a homer and five RBIs in the first game and CC Spokane split a Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader with Wenatchee Valley on Thursday in Wenatchee. Wersland's homer was his fifth of the season and led a 17-hit attack in a 20-5 win.
