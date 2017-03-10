Alton Brown is coming to Spokane, and he'll be hungry - Fri, 03 Mar 2017 PST

Last time TV chef, cookbook author, culinary madman and real Southern gentleman was in town, , he enjoyed coffee at Indaba and Coeur, breakfast at the Scoop and lunch at Stella's. Brown is bringing his latest stage show, "Eat Your Science," to the INB on March 29. He's resuming his #RoadEats project, in which he solicits dining recommendations from residents of the towns he's about to visit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.