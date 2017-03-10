100 years ago in Spokane: U.S. marshal seeks permission to hang...
Marshal James E. McGovern confirmed that he had applied for permission to build a scaffold on the roof of the downtown post office on Riverside Avenue to execute convicted murderer Edward Mayberry. Early indications were that federal officials weren't too enthusiastic about holding an execution in the middle of downtown.
