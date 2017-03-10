100 years ago in Spokane: Thousands take loyalty oath at rally as...
They were gathered, under fluttering flags, "to register a patriotic willingness to sustain the country's integrity with whatever effort or sacrifice may be necessary." The U.S. was not yet formally at war with Germany, but President Woodrow Wilson announced his intention to ask Congress for a declaration of war on April 2, 1917.
