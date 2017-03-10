100 years ago in Spokane: Thousands t...

100 years ago in Spokane: Thousands take loyalty oath at rally as...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

They were gathered, under fluttering flags, "to register a patriotic willingness to sustain the country's integrity with whatever effort or sacrifice may be necessary." The U.S. was not yet formally at war with Germany, but President Woodrow Wilson announced his intention to ask Congress for a declaration of war on April 2, 1917.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr... 2 hr Buried Valor 7
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) 2 hr Buried Valor 36
Is the FtRA a real gang ? (Mar '16) Mar 17 Hobo man 3
skype (May '14) Mar 10 Michelle 2
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Mar 4 Mjs4799 39
Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09) Mar 3 esjaw56 31
Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11) Mar 3 Mel 11
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Spokane County was issued at March 26 at 12:08PM PDT

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,237 • Total comments across all topics: 279,839,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC