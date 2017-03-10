100 years ago in Spokane: Opera brings out city's style - Wed, 15 Mar 2017 PST

Spokane's high society turned out in full evening dress to hear the Boston National Grand Opera perform Verdi's "Aida," at the Auditorium Theater. "The self-sacrificing husbands in dress clothes marched down the aisle behind the ushers and their triumphant fraus settled themselves with many hair pattings and smoothing of ruffles," wrote society editor Hannah Hinsdale.

