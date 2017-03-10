100 years ago in Spokane: Opera brings out city's style - Wed, 15 Mar 2017 PST
Spokane's high society turned out in full evening dress to hear the Boston National Grand Opera perform Verdi's "Aida," at the Auditorium Theater. "The self-sacrificing husbands in dress clothes marched down the aisle behind the ushers and their triumphant fraus settled themselves with many hair pattings and smoothing of ruffles," wrote society editor Hannah Hinsdale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype (May '14)
|Mar 10
|Michelle
|2
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Mar 4
|Mjs4799
|39
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|35
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|6
|Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09)
|Mar 3
|esjaw56
|31
|Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11)
|Mar 3
|Mel
|11
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|Mar 3
|shrtwvlstnr
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC