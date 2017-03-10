100 years ago in Spokane: Former mayo...

100 years ago in Spokane: Former mayor on leave as Canadian Army...

War talk dominated the news in Spokane as Americans increasingly assumed that a declaration of war against Germany was inevitable. President Woodrow Wilson was expected to address Congress on April 2. He was expected to say that a state of war had virtually existed for some time, because of German submarine attacks.

