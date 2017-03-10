100 years ago in Spokane: Business leaders counting how many troops...
The Spokane Chamber of Commerce ordered a "war survey" to determine how many fighting men could be mustered from the "Inland Empire." "It is estimated the Inland Empire can turn out a fighting force of more than 50,000 men between the ages of 18 and 32," said the Spokane Daily Chronicle.
