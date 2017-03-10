100 years ago in Spokane: As war with Germany inches closer,...
At least 29 members of the University Club of Spokane expressed their intention of seeking commissions as Army Reserve officers. This was another indication that residents were beginning to believe that U.S. participation in the European war was inevitable.
