Youth center runaways cause problems at Shadle library
It's been a wild week at the Shadle Park public library, where Spokane police have responded to a stabbing, overdoses, and a man with a gun call. The common denominator in these dangerous situations is that all of the people who went to jail or needed medical treatment in the incidents were kids from the Excelsior Youth Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need a it consultant?
|Feb 13
|cyber scout
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Feb 7
|VeganTiger
|2
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC