Youth center runaways cause problems ...

Youth center runaways cause problems at Shadle library

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

It's been a wild week at the Shadle Park public library, where Spokane police have responded to a stabbing, overdoses, and a man with a gun call. The common denominator in these dangerous situations is that all of the people who went to jail or needed medical treatment in the incidents were kids from the Excelsior Youth Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need a it consultant? Feb 13 cyber scout 1
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t... Feb 7 VeganTiger 2
News Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea... Jan 31 VeganTiger 1
News Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07) Jan 31 VeganTiger 105
Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status? Jan 31 VeganTiger 1
News So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07) Jan 22 Bullylover 77
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,982,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC