Young child found cold, wet, soiled and locked out of Spokane apartment; Mother charged
A 28-year-old Spokane mother was booked on a charge of criminal mistreatment after witnesses say they found her passed out inside her home while her young child was locked outside in the rain. An apartment complex manager on W. 7th told officers he was flagged down at around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday after residents noticed a young child, about 3-years-old, soaking wet with soiled pants shivering outside.
