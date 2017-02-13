Yes, cops can bring guns into the Spokane Arena - Mon, 13 Feb 2017 PST
Law enforcement officers may bring their guns into the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, and soon they'll have waivers to prove it. An incident Saturday night involving Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich raised questions about the arena's strict no-weapons policy - specifically, whether it applies to cops.
