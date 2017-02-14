Woman arrested for stealing from memorial fund for Coeur d'Alene boat crash victims
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that a month-long investigation into the theft of funds donated to the Luhr and Honken Memorial Benefit has ended in the arrest of a 36-year-old woman. On January 12, Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Ken Dodge responded to a report of donated funds being embezzled from the Luhr and Honken Memorial Benefit which was held in October of 2016.
