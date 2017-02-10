US 395 could be named for former House Speaker Tom Foley
The portion of US 395 that runs through Washington would be called the Thomas S. "Tom" Foley Memorial Highway under a proposal to the Washington Legislature. The House Transportation Committee was urged Wednesday to support the change by the state commission that has authority over naming roads.
