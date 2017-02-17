Training teaching new Spokane deputies how to talk to strangers
With a lot of recent attention on officer involved shootings and in some cases the shooting of police, it's easy to forget the majority of what law enforcement does is talk to people. In an age where social media dominates the way we communicate, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office is leading the way with a brand new training aimed at teaching new recruits how to talk to people.
Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
