Torture suit against Spokane psycholo...

Torture suit against Spokane psychologists Mitchell and Jessen could...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

In this Dec. 2011, file picture the National Registry Office for Classified Information, behind railway tracks, also known as ORNISS, where between 2003 and 2006, the CIA operated a secret prison from the building's basement, bringing in high-value terror suspects for interrogation and detention, sits in a busy residential neighborhood minutes from the center of Romania's capital city Bucharest. Former Romanian president Ion Iliescu has acknowledged approving the CIA's request for a site in Romania, but said he would have refused had he known its destination, one of the CIA "black sites" - prisons outside the U.S. where suspected terrorists were held and subjected to harsh interrogation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need a it consultant? Mon cyber scout 1
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t... Feb 7 VeganTiger 2
News Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea... Jan 31 VeganTiger 1
News Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07) Jan 31 VeganTiger 105
Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status? Jan 31 VeganTiger 1
News So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07) Jan 22 Bullylover 77
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,900 • Total comments across all topics: 278,870,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC