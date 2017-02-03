The Week in Weed: Figuring Out Weed's Future Under Trump, Spokane ...
It's been an eventful week for cannabis news as the industry tries to discern marijuana's hazy future under the new Trump administration, and some states decide on whether on-site or public consumption is something they want. Also: a new cannabis-based vaginal suppository hits the market, Valentine's Day gifts for stoners, and Seattle's one "beautiful dispensary."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Jan 17
|LIFELONG IMMUNITY
|1
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Jan 10
|Error
|13
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec '16
|MarianR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC