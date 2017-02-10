Sun returns to Spokane following storms
It's been a while since we've seen the sunshine, so lots of people were taking advantage of the bright rays Saturday. There was a foot and a half of snow that built up over the winter, and it's been blocking the driveway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Fri
|Taylor
|1
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Feb 7
|VeganTiger
|2
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Jan '17
|Error
|13
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC