Studio owner sues city of Spokane over damage caused by raccoons - Tue, 07 Feb 2017 PST
"You can still see the yellow," said Hansen, gesturing last week to a brick wall her shuttered business, Dance Street Ballroom, shares with a decaying city-owned building near the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. "That wasn't there before."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|3 hr
|VeganTiger
|2
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Jan 10
|Error
|13
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec '16
|MarianR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC