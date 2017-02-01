Spokane woman suspected of killing a man while driving drunk caught...
A Spokane woman suspected of killing a man while drunk driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 in October 2015 was apparently caught tampering with her alcohol bracelet over the weekend. Carrah Goble, 25, is out of jail after posting bond in April 2016 for a charge of vehicular homicide.
