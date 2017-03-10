Spokane Valley man helps organize pro-Trump rally
John Charleston has been on the 'Trump train' since day one and thinks the president is doing a great job He's pumped up so much about the president - he decided to help organize this weekend's Spirit For America rally in Spokane Valley on March 4th and he's invited hundreds of like-minded people to attend. It's part of several March 4 Trump rallies happening across the country Saturday.
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Dolezal, former NAACP leader who claimed...
|5 hr
|astlawrence
|7
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal says she can...
|16 hr
|Frogface Kate
|13
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mon
|T-BOS
|33
|Ex-NAACP leader Dolezal, who allegedly passed f...
|Feb 26
|transgroid hustle
|5
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb 21
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|need a it consultant?
|Feb 13
|cyber scout
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
