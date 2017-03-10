Spokane Valley man helps organize pro-Trump rally

John Charleston has been on the 'Trump train' since day one and thinks the president is doing a great job He's pumped up so much about the president - he decided to help organize this weekend's Spirit For America rally in Spokane Valley on March 4th and he's invited hundreds of like-minded people to attend. It's part of several March 4 Trump rallies happening across the country Saturday.

