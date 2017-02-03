Spokane VA starts taking appointments for veterans and their spouses...
Local veterans with service-related injuries can begin making appointments at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane to be evaluated for in vitro fertilization. About 400 veterans nationwide are expected to seek out IVF treatment, which recently became available through the Department of Veterans Affairs.
