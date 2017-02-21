Spokane Symphony electrifies crowd wi...

Spokane Symphony electrifies crowd with Ravel - Sun, 26 Feb 2017 PST

No concerts of the current season of the Spokane Symphony have displayed the power of the orchestra so brilliantly as those that took place this weekend in the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox. The program was intended to observe the 80th anniversary of the death of French composer Maurice Ravel , to set his music in the context of his time, and to illustrate how his influence has continued into ours.

