Spokane Symphony: Brilliant concerto lights up the Fox - Sun, 12 Feb 2017 PST
Like what you heard at the symphony, or want to know what you missed? Here are Larry Lapidus' recommended recordings of the works on the Spokane Symphony bill this weekend. No CD of Mason Bates' "Cello Concerto" has been issued.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Feb 7
|VeganTiger
|2
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Jan '17
|Error
|13
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC