Spokane Sheriff seeking Good Samarita...

Spokane Sheriff seeking Good Samaritan possibly linked to homicide investigation

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Good Samaritan who may have inadvertently helped in the transportation of evidence connected to the Bret Snow homicide . Major Crimes detectives are attempting to track down a motorist who stopped to help another motorist in December 2015 after the second motorist lost numerous 5 gallon buckets from his truck bed near Hauser Lake or Post Falls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide... 12 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
need a it consultant? Feb 13 cyber scout 1
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t... Feb 7 VeganTiger 2
News Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea... Jan 31 VeganTiger 1
News Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07) Jan 31 VeganTiger 105
Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status? Jan 31 VeganTiger 1
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Spokane County was issued at February 21 at 10:40PM PST

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,951 • Total comments across all topics: 279,058,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC