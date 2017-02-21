Spokane Sheriff seeking Good Samaritan possibly linked to homicide investigation

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Good Samaritan who may have inadvertently helped in the transportation of evidence connected to the Bret Snow homicide . Major Crimes detectives are attempting to track down a motorist who stopped to help another motorist in December 2015 after the second motorist lost numerous 5 gallon buckets from his truck bed near Hauser Lake or Post Falls.

