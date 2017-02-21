Spokane ranks No. 4 on list of cities with most depressing winters
Financial website smartasset.com recently compiled a list of 10 cities with the most depressing winters. Northwest cities rank highly, including Spokane, which broke the top 5. The site, and its author Nick Wallace, explained what numbers they crunched in order to come up with the list of depressing, and least depressing cities.
