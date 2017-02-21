Spokane pot shop reacts to possible crackdown
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is suggesting the Trump administration may crackdown on states that have legalized recreational marijuana. Spicer said during a press briefing Thursday that the issue rests with the Justice Department but he says, "I do believe that you'll see greater enforcement of it."
