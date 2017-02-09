Spokane Police warns of treacherous driving conditions after dozens of collisions overnight
The Spokane Police Department is issuing a warning to driver across the region after responding to dozens of collisions overnight: "During these difficult winter driving conditions please plan extra time for your commute, slow down, and eliminate distractions while driving. The combination of snow and rain coupled with fluctuating temperatures has made some roads treacherous."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Feb 7
|VeganTiger
|2
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Jan 10
|Error
|13
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec '16
|MarianR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC