Spokane officials remain mum on former street director's removal as ...
Officials at Spokane City Hall still aren't talking about the reason street Director Mark Serbousek was abruptly removed from that job last week. "We're trying to see what opportunities are available," said Marlene Feist, the director of strategic development for the public works and utilities department.
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Jan 17
|LIFELONG IMMUNITY
|1
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Jan 10
|Error
|13
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec '16
|MarianR
|1
