Spokane mom wants Amber Alert requirements changed
What does it take to qualify for an Amber Alert? One local mother wants the requirements tweaked after her son's case didn't qualify. Keirstin Cooper is back with her seven-year-old tonight, but said the nearly 24 hours he was missing were excruciating.
