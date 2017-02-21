Spokane man shoots pit bull in the head out of self-defense
Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service tells KHQ that a Spokane man shot a pit bull in the head Wednesday morning after the dog attacked him. According to SCRAPS, the dog had initially survived the gunshot wound, but his injuries became too severe and had to be euthanized.
