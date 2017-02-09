Spokane judge ends emotional testimon...

Spokane judge ends emotional testimony by giving a drunk driver the...

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Michael Price on Thursday sentenced 29-year-old Ramiro Sanchez to 10 1/2 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and vehicular assault stemming from a June 18 crash that killed 16-year-old Bailey Roach and severely injured 16-year-old Taigen Balbi. Emotion poured out Thursday as the families of two boys, one dead and the other who may never be the same, expressed their anguish to the 29-year-old man who was drunk when he crashed into them while showing a woman what his car could do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t... Feb 7 VeganTiger 2
News Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea... Jan 31 VeganTiger 1
News Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07) Jan 31 VeganTiger 105
Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status? Jan 31 VeganTiger 1
News So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07) Jan 22 Bullylover 77
News Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ... Jan 10 Error 13
News Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents Dec '16 MarianR 1
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Spokane County was issued at February 09 at 2:52PM PST

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,605 • Total comments across all topics: 278,716,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC