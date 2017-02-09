Spokane judge ends emotional testimony by giving a drunk driver the...

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Michael Price on Thursday sentenced 29-year-old Ramiro Sanchez to 10 1/2 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and vehicular assault stemming from a June 18 crash that killed 16-year-old Bailey Roach and severely injured 16-year-old Taigen Balbi. Emotion poured out Thursday as the families of two boys, one dead and the other who may never be the same, expressed their anguish to the 29-year-old man who was drunk when he crashed into them while showing a woman what his car could do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.