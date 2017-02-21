Spokane detectives searching for Good...

Spokane detectives searching for Good Samaritans who may have helped murder suspect

Spokane County Major Crime Detectives are attempting to identify a motorist who stopped to help another driver in December of 2015. That driver lost several five gallon buckets from the bed of his truck in the Hauser Lake or Post Falls area and is believed to be connected to the homicide investigation of Bret Snow .

