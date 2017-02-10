Spokane County Superior Court warns of jury duty scam
Over the course of the last several weeks, the Spokane County Superior Court has fielded countless calls from citizens who say they have received a call from someone claiming to be a Police Officer, US Marshall, or Sheriff's Deputy representing the court. The caller claims there is an arrest warrant issued for failing to appear and that the potential victim must pay up to $2,000 with a cashier's check.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|13 hr
|Taylor
|1
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Feb 7
|VeganTiger
|2
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Jan '17
|Error
|13
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC