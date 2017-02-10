Spokane County Superior Court warns of jury duty scam

Over the course of the last several weeks, the Spokane County Superior Court has fielded countless calls from citizens who say they have received a call from someone claiming to be a Police Officer, US Marshall, or Sheriff's Deputy representing the court. The caller claims there is an arrest warrant issued for failing to appear and that the potential victim must pay up to $2,000 with a cashier's check.

