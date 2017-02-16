Spokane County in assessment mode after declaring state of emergency
Washed out roads, cracks, and standing water are just some of the worries that had the spokane county public works director request a county wide state of emergency at 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning. "We've experienced a considerable amount of run off, rain on snow the warm temperatures caused the closure of five roads," said Mitchell Reister Spokane County Public Works Director.
