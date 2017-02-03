Spokane County has identified one missing person using amateur sleuth's help - Sun, 05 Feb 2017 PST
When Donald Nyden's body turned up in the Spokane River last summer, it didn't take long to figure out who he was. That's largely because the medical examiner's office asked for help from an unlikely source: Carl Koppelman, a former accountant from Southern California who's something of a guru in the art of drawing the dead.
